What happens is that several Japanese illustrators who work in the manga and anime industry issued accusations against those who use these programs and that happened a few days ago.

On April 27, 2023, around 30 artists made a call about the violation of copyright in their works by AIs at a press conference.

In this they accused people who use Artificial Intelligence to copy and generate images without the prior permission of the true owners.

These modified designs are then published as your work and the authentic creators receive no credit.

Fountain: NHK.

Among the illustrators who have issued complaints is Mokume Momiji, who claimed that many of his works have been misused in such a way by AIs. For this designer that is something inexcusable.

That is why these Japanese artists are petitioning the Japanese government to enact laws that protect creative activities and their rights. But the actions would not only be against those who use these software tools.

Fountain: NHK.

Japanese artists want legislation where developers of AI images first get permission from creators.

That is, of those whose works will be used to train these AIs. In addition, illustrators whose art will be used in exchange will receive financial compensation.

That is something that any artist in the world should demand; a fair remuneration for the work she did.

Fountain: Midjourney.

Likewise, these Japanese designers request that any image created by AI must be labeled to reveal that it comes from a generator such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion or any other tool.

It is in this way that counterfeiting could be prevented and artists would be protected from the misuse of AIs. It is a matter of seeing if the Japanese government will pay enough attention to this demand from the Japanese art community.

With details from NHK World.