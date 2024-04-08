The Japanese arcades they are disappearing: despite being the country that has probably supported this type of activity the longest, in Japan they have been recorded longer eight thousand closures in ten years.

The pandemic period has unfortunately led to a substantial acceleration in this sense, see also the sensational farewell to the SEGA Clubs, but it is clear that the situation is linked to technological progress and the availability of PCs and consoles capable of offering experiences that were once unimaginable in the domestic context.

Moving on to the numbers, during the last fiscal year alone, eighteen bankruptcies related to “game center” activities occurred in Japan, while before 2020 the decline in arcades is around 30% mainly due to price increases.