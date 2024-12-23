In just one year Japanes Head Spa has managed to revolutionize the wellness sector in Spain with an innovative concept that combines hair care and relaxation. What started as aa viral trend on TikTok has materialized in a business model that, after the success of its first center in Malagaaims for international expansion with 300 offices in 10 countries planned for the end of 2025.

The driving force behind this business is Aida García, a young 27-year-old entrepreneur living in Malaga who a few years ago was in charge of bringing wood therapy to Spain, a aesthetic medicine technique based on massages with wooden elements that are used to alleviate cellulite and reduce the level of fat.

On December 20, 2023, the first Japanes Head Spa opened its doors in Malaga, thus marking the beginning of a new era in hair well-being. Only one year later the company has a total of 19 centers spread throughout Spainwhat they give direct employment of more than 80 professionalsand is preparing its leap into the international market, where it will arrive at the end of January with a first spa in Portugal.

The idea was born at a beauty fair in Miamiwhere the entrepreneur observed the popularity of the head spa concept among attendees. Inspired by the comments on the popular social network TikTokwhere users demanded the arrival of this service to cities like Madrid, Barcelona or Sevilledecided to launch itself into a terrain unknown until then for it, the B2C market, that is, direct sales to the end customer.

A service that did not exist in Spain

“We already had potential clients who demanded a service that did not exist in Spain,” explains García. The transition was not easy. Until then, the IEBE Groupof which Japanes Head Spa is a part, had operated exclusively in the B2B marketdistributing beauty products and services to professionals.

The rapid expansion of Japanes Head Spa has been possible thanks to a well-defined digital strategy and a clear commitment to social networks. TikTokin particular, has been a key tool. As the businesswoman explains, before even opening a new center, the videos published on the platform generated a demand that filled the agenda weeks before the inauguration.

The star treatment of these centers, Essential Head Spawhich includes a face lift, cranial massage with wooden utensils and a relaxation hair ritual, is the most requested, with a price of 69 euros and a duration of 45 minutes. A comprehensive wellness approach that attracts a very diverse clientele, from young people who have discovered the service on TikTok to older profiles who receive these treatments as a gift.

Wellness as a gift

“They come here from girls who give it to their mothers because they have seen it on TikTok, women of 30-40 years old who come accompanied by their partners or grandmothers with their granddaughters. Nowadays we have the cortisol through the roof and we’re going a mile an hour, everyone needs to stop, that’s why it’s a hair spa treatment It is super giftable“says García.

Although the head spa concept has its roots in AsiaJapanes Head Spa has adapted to the European publicfocusing on wellness and relaxation beyond hair care. “Stress and the current pace of life make people look for moments to disconnect,” says the entrepreneur.

Once the model is fully established in the Spanish market, the company will begin its plans to achieve the ambitious goal of reaching 300 centers in 10 countries by the end of 2025. expansion strategy includes opening its own pilot center in each new market and then scale through franchising.

After Portugal, the company plans to bring its services to Central America, the Persian Gulf and other European countries such as France and Belgium “Our main objective is to guarantee excellence in each treatment,” concludes the company’s promoter.