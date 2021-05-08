The Japanese commented on the results of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries in London and were worried about the rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing. It is reported by RIA News with a link to the Yahoo News Japan portal.

At the end of the meeting, diplomats named Russia and China as one of the biggest threats to the world. Netizens believed this would negatively affect Japan in the event of an armed conflict in the Asia-Pacific region. In particular, it was noted that “with such statements we only throw Russia and China into each other’s arms.”

Readers called for concrete action, and also asked to “drag” Russia to the side of the West or establish bilateral negotiations for Japan, calling their country’s relations with its neighbors terrible. “Japan is sandwiched between Russia and China, as between a rock and a hard place! America and the West are far away, but Japan is right there! ”Added another user.

On May 3-5, London hosted the first face-to-face meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in two years. An hour and a half was spent discussing Russia. As a result, the participants called on the Russian side to take measures to de-escalate on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, and at the same time spoke in favor of stable and predictable bilateral relations. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on the G7 to develop a common approach to cooperation with Russia.