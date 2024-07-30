Paris France.- Japan’s men in artistic gymnastics have been crowned champions of the team competition at the Olympic Games after an epic comeback against their arch rival.

With China on the verge of capturing its first Olympic title in 12 years with one rotation left to complete, Japan took the lead in the final after a thrilling duel.

The Japanese overtook their opponents in the final rotation after China’s Su Weide fell off the horizontal bar twice. Japan won the gold by a narrow margin of 0.532 points.

The Americans took bronze for their first medal since Beijing 2008. China dominated qualifying over reigning world champions Japan.

They began the match in the same group on floor exercise. China looked headed for its first gold in the event since 2012 as it led at the halfway point of the competition.

But Takaaki Sugino, Shinnosuke Oka and Daiki Hashimoto, the all-around champion at the Tokyo Games three years ago, turned the tide with remarkable performances on the horizontal bar while Sue faltered.

Hashimoto, who appeared to be experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder during qualifying, fell midway through his pommel horse routine. He had a better finish, but looked grim afterward. He put his hands to his face, knowing that his poor performance would jeopardize his goal of gold.

Hashimoto recovered immediately and excelled on the vault. After receiving massages, he capped off the evening with a superb routine on the horizontal bar after failing to qualify for the eight men’s apparatus final.

“Even though there were some mistakes in our routines, we kept motivating each other,” Hashimoto said. “I took advantage of my teammates’ passion in my final beam routine.”

Sue was the Achilles heel of the Chinese team, as she also landed badly on the vault, admitting her responsibility for losing the gold medal. “I have learned a big lesson,” she said. “I am very sorry. I feel sorry for my veteran teammates. They worked very hard in this cycle, with many injuries in preparation, and because of my mistakes today, we have lost the gold medal.”

It was Japan’s eighth team gold and its first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016.