The organizers of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo are planning to tighten the rules for entry into the country for a number of athletes from July 1. On Sunday, June 27, the newspaper reports “Yomiuri“.

It is specified that this will affect athletes and their accompanying persons from 6 countries: India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal. The decision is related to the spread of the “delta” variant of the coronavirus.

According to the new requirements, upon arrival in Japan, these persons will be obliged to take a PCR test for COVID-19 daily for a week before the flight and within three days after arrival.

In addition, during this period, athletes will be prohibited from contacting other citizens, in addition to athletes from the national teams of their states and coaches.

The Indian Delta Coronavirus mutation was discovered in March in the Indian state of Maharashtra. On June 25, Feng Zijian, a researcher at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced that the mutated Delta strain may become dominant in the next stage of the epidemic in many countries and regions around the world.

On June 21, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach announced that more than 80% of the residents of the Olympic Village in Tokyo will be vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also added that 70 to 80% of the media representatives who will cover the competition will be vaccinated.

On the same day, the organizers of the 2020 Olympic Games set a limit of 10 thousand Japanese spectators and no more than 50% occupancy of sports facilities. At the same time, spectators may not be allowed to enter the stadiums due to the emergency regime introduced in connection with the epidemiological situation.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was postponed for a year. Now they will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 without the participation of foreign fans. The name of the Games – Tokyo 2020 – has been saved.