In early October, foreigners will be partially allowed to enter Japan. On Wednesday, September 23, the newspaper reported Asahi citing their own sources in the government.

This will mainly affect those coming for business and educational purposes for more than three months. Tourists will not be affected yet. All arrivals will have to go through a 14-day quarantine. There are also restrictions on the number: no more than 1000 people can enter the country per day.

At the moment, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s borders are closed to 159 countries. However, the government of the country is negotiating with 16 countries where the situation is recognized as relatively favorable, on partial permission of entry. Since the end of July, citizens of seven of them have been partially allowed to enter for long-term stays.

Since September 15, the Vietnamese Civil Aviation Administration has resumed flights to Japan.

According to Worldometer as of August 19, 79.4 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Japan. 1.5 thousand people died, 71.6 thousand patients recovered.