The serious demographic crisis facing Japan has led the Japanese authorities to offer one million yen (about 7,100 euros) per minor child to families moving outside the Tokyo metropolitan area starting in April. The figure is more than triple the subsidy that the Government has been offering Tokyo residents since 2019 to encourage them to start a new life in unpopulated places that, a priori, are not as attractive as the capital. The country of the rising sun has one of the oldest societies on the planet and its population has been declining for 13 consecutive years, a situation that Japanese politicians believe could stabilize if rural regions can be revitalized.

The economic stimulus plan that the Government launched in 2019 has had certain difficulties to really capture the attention of citizens. According to the newspaper Japan Times, in the year of its launch only 71 families decided to participate in the program, a figure that quadrupled a year later and reached 2,381 participants in 2021, the year in which teleworking became popular due to the control measures imposed to stop the covid-19 pandemic. By increasing the allowance by 700,000 yen, the authorities hope that around 10,000 people will take this opportunity to relocate to rural areas by 2027, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The increase in this child allowance adds to the state’s already existing commitment to encourage young couples to leave Tokyo. Families that move are offered up to three million yen (21,240 euros) in a single payment, which can be higher if they decide to undertake their new destination. The benefits are aimed at residents of one of the 23 main districts of the Japanese capital, other parts of the metropolitan area, as well as the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa. However, local officials have clarified that some families could receive the money if they move to mountainous areas located within the city limits.

Despite the fact that the number of inhabitants of Tokyo decreased for the first time in 25 years in 2021 -partly due to the ravages caused by the health crisis- the Japanese leaders consider it imperative to reduce the population density of the largest megacity on the planet, in home to about 35 million people, a quarter of Japan’s total population. The objective of government officials is to relieve the pressure of both space and services in this megalopolis and, through financial aid, encourage young families to settle in rural areas. According to World Bank data, in 2020, 92% of the 125 million Japanese lived in cities, a trend that threatens to wipe out half of the country’s towns by 2040.

Mentality change

Around 1,300 municipalities (approximately 80% of the national total) have joined the program, hoping to take advantage of a change in the mentality of citizens that gained momentum during the pandemic, when many workers discovered the advantages of teleworking. To attract new residents, small towns are advertising the charms of rural life, as well as easy access to daycare centers and childcare centers.

Students from an infant school on Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Avenue, last November. Getty

The promoters of the plan have among their priorities to ensure that this relocation of Tokyoites is not for a short period of time: all those who decide to take the step must live a minimum of five years in their new destination and at least one family member You must be working (in a new position or telecommuting) or planning to open a new business, otherwise the family would have to repay the subsidy. To make the offer more sweet, households with two children could receive up to five million yen.

Japanese rural areas have experienced very rapid depopulation as younger people left in search of better job opportunities in big cities, such as Tokyo or Osaka, leaving small towns facing declining incomes. , as well as a large number of empty houses. A study by the Nomura Research Institute estimates that by 2023 there will be nearly 11 million homes without tenants across the country.

The world’s third largest economy is not only facing rapid depopulation, but must also deal with an aging population and a low birth rate. Japan suffered a record decline in the number of inhabitants in 2021, and its population is expected to plummet from 125 million today to about 88 million in 2065, a 30% decline in just 45 years. The nation is also one of the oldest on the planet. 29% of the population is over 65 years of age, an unprecedented percentage since records began in 1994. The improvement in the quality of life has also influenced its inhabitants to live longer: currently the number of people centenarians exceeds 90,500; in contrast, in 1963, there were only 153 Japanese over the age of 100.

And, while the number of people over 65 continues to grow, the country’s total fertility rate (the average number of children that would be born per woman if she had given birth in all her reproductive years) is 1.3, very below the 2.1 required for the population to remain stable. In 2021, the number of births (811,604) was the lowest since records began in the 19th century. Despite its economic potential, Japan has never been a country that has received large waves of immigrants and, in fact, since the start of the pandemic, the number of foreigners has only decreased: it is currently estimated that the number of foreign residents are around 2.7 million.