NHK: Japan is preparing new sanctions against Russian individuals and organizations

Tokyo will introduce new sanctions against Russian individuals and organizations, writes RIA News with reference to the broadcast of the NHK TV channel.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a conversation with reporters, said that the Japanese government is preparing new restrictions for Russian companies and individuals. “Kishida stated that he plans to impose additional sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations,” the channel emphasized.

Earlier it became known that the G7 countries are going to force Moscow to compensate losses to Ukraine by transferring frozen Russian assets to Kyiv. The G7 states are looking for opportunities to use these assets to support Kyiv.

In addition, they will continue to impose restrictions against countries that support Russia.