The Tokyo Olympic Games Organizing Committee will make a decision before the end of March on the presence of foreign spectators and before the end of April on the number of people who will be able to attend each competition, as announced on Wednesday by its new president, Seiko Hashimoto.

The safety of the Japanese “is the priority,” Hashimoto told reporters after meeting with officials from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan authorities.

Hashimoto said that a decision would be made at the end of the month, ideally before the start of the Olympic torch relay on March 25, although the Japanese media assure that the government has already opted for a Games without foreign spectators. “We really need to think about the mutant strains of the virus,” said the former elite athlete and former minister in charge of the Games.

“Anxiety remains among the citizens,” who have become hostile in their majority to host the Olympic Games (from July 23 to August 8), “and while there is anxiety, we will have to work to guarantee their safety,” he insisted.

IOC President Thomas Bach last week announced a possible decision in late April-early May on foreign audiences, but Hashimoto said Wednesday that fans, hotels and tour operators should be informed earlier.

The precise capacity in the stands of each competition venue will be determined between now and the end of April based “on scientific data”, and in accordance with national guidelines, he added.

Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency, with a capacity limited to 5,000 people for sporting events. This measure expires on March 7 but should be extended for two weeks, according to various Japanese media.