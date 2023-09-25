At the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, when it was time to pass the torch to the new headquarters (it would be Tokyo 2020), Shinzo Abe, the then Japanese prime minister, appeared dressed as Super Mario. Of all the references with which Japan wanted to show itself to the world, the greatest icon they found was this plumber born among pixels 38 years ago. It is no coincidence: Mario is the spearhead of Japanese culture, an unstoppable weapon that makes its way into the minds of youth through the two most effervescent artistic elements of today: video games and manganime.

This weekend, the Japan Weekend, the largest fair of Japanese culture, took place in Madrid. We are talking about tens of thousands of young people from all over Spain who took Madrid searching for something that escapes most adults but that contains immense power: a form of communion through the most exportable aspects of a foreign culture that Fascinates for its eclecticism. These aspects are crossed by all forms of consumption, yes, but it is undeniable that the manganime It is a form of communion, after all.

At the fair, socialization is carried out through what today’s youth wants: concerts, video games, books, comics, kendo classes, archery, Japanese cuisine (more towards snacks and fast food, not to haute cuisine), collectibles and merchandising to an almost dizzying level of absolutely every aspect of the fashion series. Of course, of course, cosplay, because it is true that every day more young people (although many fathers were also seen dressed up) join this form of imitative empowerment that is obtained by being dressed as the protagonist of your favorite manga or anime. Thousands and thousands of young people appeared to perform, to show themselves in society with the groups they have built with care. Sometimes for months.

Yes, the whole could be given a certain tacky air due to the lack of desire to build an exhibition space beyond dotting the three Ifema pavilions—three Ifema pavilions is not a minor space—with all kinds of stands. There are no corridors, there is no roof, there is no strong organizational will. It’s not that anything happens either, this is not Arco nor is it necessary, because what prevails here is the pure enjoyment of a youth raised in the warmth of their Japanese references.

And among all the spaces in Japan, one dyed red stood out. Nintendo offered the opportunity to play the next Mario game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which will actually go on sale on October 20. The game breathes the best sensations of the horizontal scrolling adventures of the mustachioed hero. And juicy news. To start, in addition to local multiplayer, the game will offer multiplayer on-line. And then there are the new settings, characters and powers that the hero will enjoy in his adventure on a new map: the Flower Kingdom. The game has the same polished gameplay as always and new mechanics, brought to you by Mario’s three new suits: the elephant, the drill and the bubble. Furthermore, there is the crown jewel in terms of new mechanics: the Wonder Flower, an amazing Power-Up with almost quantum consequences to alter the entire level we are playing.

Among the attendees, between the impossible hairstyles and the giant swords, there were many red caps at Japan Weekend. It is normal. And it was yesterday Attack the titanstoday is Kimetsu no Yaiba and Chainsaw ManAnd tomorrow it will be something else. Why one thing is clear: Japan may have many ephemeral ambassadors, but only one eternal one. Even though he is a plumber and is actually Italian. You know: It’s a me!

