TOKYO (WAM) – The foreign ministers of Japan, Arab countries and high-level officials affirmed today the continuing strong mutual relations between the two sides and pledged to strengthen cooperation in the battle against the Coronavirus and in achieving stabilization of the situation in the Middle East.

In the second Japanese-Arab political dialogue, which was held via the Internet, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi referred to the “Covid-19” epidemic and the change in the balance of power in the international community, noting that it is very important for Japan and the Arab countries that have a long-term friendship to share a frank exchange of views. Especially with increasing instability and suspicion in international affairs.

Minister Motegi affirmed Japan’s determination to engage more deeply in Middle Eastern affairs and to strengthen cooperation with a view to preserving and entrenching the rules-based international order.

Concerning the peace process in the Middle East, Minister Mutegi stressed that Japan’s position in support of the two-state solution remains the same, indicating that Japan will continue its efforts to advance the peace process through direct negotiations between the concerned parties by taking advantage of the latest developments.

In the main session, Minister Motegi explained Japan’s support for Arab countries in achieving universal health coverage, including treating Covid-19 on the basis of the principle of human security, explaining successful examples of current Japanese assistance that contributed to issuing instructions against the pandemic.

The Japanese minister also recognized the necessity of the success of international efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries, including developing countries.

Arab participants also indicated the need for international cooperation to confront the epidemic.

With regard to maritime security, Minister Mutegi explained that the Middle East, which is rich in energy resources, is located in the middle of the important sea corridors linking East Asia and Africa through South Asia and the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Many participants expressed their support for the principles enshrined in the “freedom and openness of the Indian and Pacific Oceans”, including the importance of the maritime system based on the rule of law and international law, as well as the importance of energy security.

In the closing session, Minister Mutegi expressed his appreciation to all participants and affirmed his intention to continue cooperation with Arab countries with the aim of strengthening the comprehensive multi-level strategic relations.