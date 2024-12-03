The Japanese authorities have warned this Tuesday that They have detected a submarine and a tugboat of the Russian Navy sailing for the first time near the islands of Yonaguni and Iriomote, in the Okinawa prefecture, located in the south of the country.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense has indicated that the passage of a Ufa submarine, of the Improved Kilo class, according to NATO classification, has been recorded. Furthermore, it has been sighted a tugboat about 50 kilometers from Yonaguni.

“The vessels moved between the islands, heading north towards the East China Sea. The passage of a Navy submarine was recorded for the first time between these islands,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Government has explained that a Lockheed P-3 Orion aircraft from the Japanese maritime patrol and A resupply ship has been deployed to the area to analyze and collect information.

On November 25, the Russian Pacific Fleet reported that the Ufa, equipped with Kalibr missiles, and the tug Alatau participated in a series of joint maneuvers with warships of Malaysia in the South China Sea.