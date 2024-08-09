Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday cancelled a planned trip to Central Asia after Meteorological authorities warned of the possibility of a “mega-earthquake” following Thursday’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

This is the first time that Japanese authorities have issued such a warning since implementing a new alert system following the devastating earthquake that hit the country in 2011, which triggered the Fukushima nuclear accident.

Faced with this situation, Kishida announced that he was cancelling a trip to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia and that he would stay in the country “for at least a week” to “assume the highest responsibility in crisis management.”

The “mega-earthquake warning” was issued in the morning by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). “The possibility of a large earthquake occurring is higher than normal, but this does not indicate that a large earthquake will occur with certainty,” the agency said.

Thursday’s 7.1-magnitude quake did not cause significant damage. The disaster management agency reported eight people injured, several of them by falling objects.

Some bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka are running slower as a precautionthe railway operator reported.

Authorities have also ordered nuclear power plants across the country to review their disaster plans.

Located at the crossroads of several tectonic plates, Japan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, with around 1,500 tremors a year, most of them of low magnitude.

But even the most powerful quakes leave little damage in this country, which has had earthquake-resistant building codes in place for decades and educates its 125 million people on how to react in such situations.

In the next three decades

The Japanese government has previously estimated there is a 70 percent chance of a mega-quake hitting the country in the next three decades.

The shake could affect a significant portion of Japan’s Pacific coastline and threaten some 300,000 people, experts say.

“Although it is impossible to predict earthquakes, the occurrence of one usually increases the probability” of another occurring, experts describe in the specialized newsletter Earthquake Insights.

But, according to them, Even though the risk of another earthquake increases, it remains “always low.”

On January 1 this year, an earthquake in the center of the country caused the deaths of at least 318 people.

The most powerful earthquake recorded in Japan so far was on March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9 earthquake that triggered a tsunami in the northeast of the country.

An estimated 20,000 people died or went missing in the disaster, which also caused the nuclear accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.