TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s policymakers warned on Tuesday against any rapid movements in the exchange markets, stressing the importance of stability as authorities monitor the movements of the yen, after it plunged to its lowest level in six years against the dollar. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament that the stability of currency rates is important, and that any rapid changes are not desirable, and reiterated his warnings against the decline in the yen, which raises living standards. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated the same warnings, adding that Japan will communicate with the United States and other countries to appropriately respond to currency movements, noting the possibility of coordinated action, but investors do not expect imminent intervention in the exchange markets. The Japanese currency fell below 125 yen to the dollar on Monday due to widening interest rate differentials between the United States and Japan, with bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten interest rates again, while the Bank of Japan maintains its loose monetary policy. “The government is closely watching currency movements, including the yen’s recent decline and its impact on the Japanese economy, and feels that the matter is urgent,” Suzuki said. He noted that the G7 agreed that markets should set currency exchange rates and consult on exchange market action, and recognized that excessive turbulence and disorderly movements could have a negative impact on economic and financial stability. Daisuke Karakama, chief economist at Mizuho Bank, said that despite these comments, investors do not expect Japanese authorities to act imminently, especially as policy makers maintain their view that the current weak yen is in Japan’s interests.