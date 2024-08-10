The Japan Meteorological Agency warned its citizens in low-lying areas of the country today of the risks of landslides, river flooding, and strong winds as Typhoon Maria approaches.

The Japanese news agency “Kyodo” quoted the meteorological statement as saying, “The typhoon, which is expected to hit northern Japan next Monday, will be accompanied by rain equivalent to more than the average monthly rainfall for August in the region.”

The statement indicated that the typhoon is currently located east of the Japanese archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, and is moving north with winds exceeding 90 kilometers per hour.