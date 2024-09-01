Tokyo (WAM)

Seven people were killed when Typhoon Shanshan struck Japan. The typhoon had weakened in strength but left widespread damage as it swept across the Pacific coast of central Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said yesterday, Kyodo News reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of landslides, floods and rising water levels in rivers in western and eastern Japan, noting that the risks are increasing due to the hardness of the ground affected by unprecedented heavy rains since the storm swept the southern coast last Thursday.

It said the unstable weather conditions caused by rain clouds around the tropical cyclone and the influx of warm, hot air from a high in the Pacific Ocean caused heavy rain and thunderstorms.