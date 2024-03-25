Kim Yo-jong says Japan will become a target if it “infringes on North Korea's sovereignty”

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said this Monday (25 March 2024) that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke of dialogue between the countries. She is deputy department director of the North Korean Workers' Party Central Committee.

In a statement published on the North Korean state news agency KCNAshe declared that Kishida, not long ago, “conveyed his intention to meet personally with the President of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic” from North Korea. The prime minister, according to Kim Yo-jong, said he wanted this meeting to be held “as fast as possible”.

“The history of the association between North Korea and Japan teaches that it is impossible to improve bilateral relations full of mistrust and misunderstandings just with an idea to present at a conference,” said Kim Yo-jong. “What is clear is that when Japan infringes on North Korea's sovereignty, remaining obstinately hostile to it, the 1st will become a target of the 2nd, being considered its enemy, never a friend.”, he added.

“If Japan truly wants to improve bilateral relations and contribute to ensuring regional peace and stability as a close neighbor of North Korea, it is necessary for it to make a political decision for a strategic option in line with its global interests”, he added.

Japan is an ally of the United States and South Korea. Together, the 3 countries periodically carry out military exercises in the region, which is criticized by North Korea.

On February 8, Kim Jong-un promised that he would not hold dialogue or negotiate with South Korea, whom he called “enemy number 1”. He said he would not hesitate to use all his military might to eliminate enemies if he felt threatened.

