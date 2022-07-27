It was the year 2011, March, when Fukushima registered one of the biggest nuclear disasters ever known. Now, and although the area is not yet free of radioactivity, Japan wants to filter and release contaminated water from the former nuclear power plant.

The country’s plan has already been approved by regulators.

When the disaster occurred, water was used to cool the reactors. Since then, it has been stored in huge tanks, reaching 1.3 million tons in July.

The country’s nuclear regulators have approved a plan to release that water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. In a statement, the foreign ministry revealed that, in the opinion of regulators, it is safe to release this water, although it still contains traces of tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen.

According to news agencies, Japan’s plan is to filter contaminated water, separating isotopes harmful to the health of titrium. Local authorities claim that, although it is a difficult process, it should not compromise water quality.

“We will do our best to keep the water quality well above safety standards,” said Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan.

Japan’s plan is receiving harsh criticism

Being somewhat dubious, the plan has met with some opponents. These include China and South Korea, but also small fisheries associations in the Fukushima region. For China specifically, this plan is “extremely irresponsible”.

“If Japan insists on putting its own interests above the public interest of the international community, and insists on taking this dangerous step, it will surely pay the price for its irresponsible behavior and leave a stain on history,” warned the Chinese spokesman for the MFA, Wang Wenbin.