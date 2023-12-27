admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/27/2023 – 20:19

Tepco's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant has no longer operated since 2012 due to safety concerns. With the revocation of the ban, operation of the unit now only depends on permission from local authorities. Japan's nuclear regulatory agency announced this Wednesday (27/12) that it has revoked the operating ban issued against the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Japan. Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), the largest in the world in terms of capacity.

With the measure, the operation of the plant, which has been halted since 2012 for safety reasons, now only depends on authorization from local authorities in Niigata Prefecture, the city of Kashiwazaki and the village of Kariwa.

Tepco wants to reactivate the plant to mitigate its high operating costs.

Why was the plant embargoed?

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant has a capacity of 8,212 megawatts and was Tepco's only operable atomic power station.

The unit was decommissioned after the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, which led to the shutdown of all nuclear power plants in Japan.

The Japan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) states that the decision to lift the embargo comes after more than 4,000 hours of inspection at the plant's facilities.

Previously, in 2021, the NRA had banned the operation of the plant citing security violations and insufficient anti-terrorism measures, such as failure to protect nuclear materials and an employee's unauthorized access to sensitive areas of the plant.

At the time, the agency issued an order preventing Tepco from transporting new uranium fuel to the plant or supplying its reactors with fuel rods.

“The government will seek the understanding and cooperation of Niigata Prefecture and local communities, emphasizing 'safety first,'” a Japanese government spokesperson said.

After the decision, Tepco stated that it will continue working to gain the trust of the local community and society in general.

The day before, a Tokyo court ruled that the company, the sole operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant destroyed by the tsunami, will have to compensate dozens of residents who had to be evacuated from the region.

Japan has been trying to reactivate all nuclear plants that meet safety criteria in order to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels from abroad. In some cases, part of the local population and regulatory bodies have opposed this strategy.

