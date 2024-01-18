Japan is trying to land an unmanned device on the moon on Friday. If successful, Japan would be the fifth country ever to do so, after the Soviet Union, the United States, China and India. An attempt by a Japanese company failed last year, as did an American commercial flight last week. The landing attempt is scheduled for 4:20 PM Dutch time.
Science editorial
