Yomiuri: Japan wants to ban the supply of cars with an engine capacity of more than 1.9 liters to Russia

Japan wants to ban the supply of some cars to Russia, we are talking about new and used cars with an engine capacity of more than 1.9 liters, writes Yomiuri newspaper.

It is noted that such measures may be introduced as part of the next package of sanctions. The decision, according to the publication, may come into force in early August.

Japan also plans to completely ban the export of electric and hybrid cars to Russia.

The newspaper notes that in 2022, used cars were one of the main Japanese exports to Russia, it accounted for 26 percent of total exports of related products.

In June, Japanese Cabinet Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno vowed that the country would continue to impose sanctions against Russia. He also assured that the government would not stop sending military equipment and other aid to win the conflict.