Spainleader of group E, seeks to ensure the pass as first group to the round of 16 of the worldwhere Croatia, second classified in group F, would await him. To do this, he will try to win Japan at the Khalifa International stadium

The Spanish coach Luis Enrique Martínez has renewed almost the entire defensive line and opted for Nico Williams in attack together with Álvaro Morata this Thursday against

Japan in the World Cup in Qatar.

Luis Enrique has only kept Rodri in the center of defense compared to the match against Germany, while on the right will be César Azpilicueta and on the left the young Alejandro Balde. In the center of the rear, Pau Torres will accompany Rodri, while up front, Nico Williams will start instead of Ferran Torres and Álvaro Morata will occupy the point of attack, leaving Marco Asensio out of the gate.

Japan has also made several changes from the team that lost to Costa Rica in the previous World Cup match.

In defense, Taniguchi Shogo will take the place of Miki Yamane, while Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo will be in the midfield.

Lineups

Japan: Shuichi Gonda – Shogo Taniguchi, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo – Ao Tanaka, Hidemasa Morita – Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Junya Ito – Daizen Maeda. DT: Hajime Moriyasu (JPN)

Spain: Unai Simon – Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri Hernández, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde – Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri – Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo. DT: Luis Enrique Martínez (ESP) Referee: Victor Gomes (RSA)

Minute by minute

