Japan vs. Croatia: LIVE, minute by minute, Qatar World Cup

After having surpassed Spain Already Germany by the same result (2-1) to finish first in the group stage, Japan faces a third mountain, the world runner-up Croatiathis Monday, in the round of 16 Qatar-2022.

ra are 90 minutes away from getting it. It is the fourth time that Japan has reached the round of 16 (2002, 2010 and 2018) and has done so by knocking down two world champions, Spain (2010) and Germany (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014).



(Lionel Messi: Australia players queue for photo, video)

(Wojciech Szczesny: the drama that the goalkeeper lived with his daughter in Qatar, video)

He achieved the pass with a second goal against Spain in a ball that seemed to go out over the end line.

Lineups

Japan

Croatia

follow the game here