Monday, December 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Japan vs. Croatia and Brazil vs. South Korea: minute by minute of the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Qatar World Cup

Brazil gets to face South Korea after a surprise loss to Cameroon.

Brazil gets to face South Korea after a surprise loss to Cameroon.

A new day of round of 16 will take place this Monday, December 5.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.
See also  Colombia loses to Brazil in the women's South American, live

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Japan #Croatia #Brazil #South #Korea #minute #minute #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Experts called the cost of fees for corporate and New Year's party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.