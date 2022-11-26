The World Cup party does not stop yet and it is that even when a week of pure football is about to end, the Japanese team enters the ring again with a great opportunity to show what it is made of and thus collide against what would become the most rival accessible from the group where it takes place.
After achieving an incredible feat (against Germany) that will go down with glory in the history books of the World Cups, Japan prepares everything to continue screwed at the top of group “E”, where it shares second place below Spain by Luis Enrique. The Japanese have already faced the ‘Ticos’ in the 2018/2019 season, where they managed to seal a 3-0 win due to FIFA date duties. For this occasion in Qatar 2022, they will face a beaten ‘Tica’ team, eager to show that they did not come to Qatar to be one more of the bunch. We will be facing a match that promises a lot of emotions and goals. Although on paper “pura vida” is a plate of sushi.
Japan national team
Q: Gonda- The experienced Japanese goalkeeper is the team’s first player and will surely start on Sunday.
DFI: Nagatomo – The leader of the defensive line, Nagatomo. Possibly the oldest player on the entire squad. He will very surely have action against Costa Rica.
CB: Yoshida – The 34-year-old center back is likely to be the first center back in defensive back.
CB: Itakura – The young defender from Mönchengladbach will surely be Yoshida’s partner in the central defense.
DFD: Sakai- Last in line is Sakai. To close the last line of defense.
MCD: Endo- Wataru Endo will be the first pivot in a possible ‘double 5’ line.
CDM: Tanaka – The youngster Ao Tanaka possibly completes that double ‘pivot’ led by Wataru Endo.
MY: Kubo- Possibly one of the most unbalanced players in Japan. The international youngster will surely be a starter.
MD: Ito- Junya Ito is another of the team’s unbalancers. He will probably start against Costa Rica.
CM: Kamada – The midfielder with offensive moves from Germany’s Frankfurt will very surely have action for the game against Costa Rica.
DC: Maeda- Daizen Maeda will be the one to finish this possible lineup list to face Costa Rica.
Costa Rican National Team
Q: Keylor Navas – He didn’t get off to a good start against Spain, but almost 100% Navas will be the starting goalkeeper.
LD: Martinez – The first in the line of defenders would be Martinez.
CB: Duarte – The experienced Óscar Duarte will surely have action against Japan next Sunday.
DFC: Bald – Francisco Calvo would be the second defender to complete the central defense.
LI: Oviedo – To cover Japan’s projections, the MLS player will very possibly be on the starting list to face Japan.
MC: Borges- The first card for the double pivot will surely be another experienced player and in this case it would be Celso Borges, from Alajuelense.
MC: Tejeda – The second chip to compose the second pivot, in the second place would be Tejeda.
E: Bennette- Jewison Bennette is possibly one of the most interesting players that the ‘Tico’ team has. Sunderland’s left winger is likely to be the starter.
MD: Fuller- Keysher Fuller would be the one to complete the second line with an interesting stance. Key piece for defense-attack movements.
DC: Contreras – The 9 of the team. Very surely he will start next Sunday.
DC: Campbell- Joel Campbell is another with a World Cup presence and will surely start against Japan.
What the Japan lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Gonda
defenses: Nagatomo, Yoshida, Itakura, Sakai.
midfielders: Endo, Tanaka, Ito, Kamada, Kubo
strikers: Maeda
What the Costa Rica lineup will look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Navas
defenses: Martinez, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo
midfielders: Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Bennette
Forwards: Campbell and Contreras.
