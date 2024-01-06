Last New Year's Day, Japan was shaken by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake off its west coast, becoming the country's worst tragedy in almost eight years. This Saturday, the ravages of the earthquake left more than 100 people dead and more than 200 still missing, according to authorities. As rescuers work tirelessly to free those still trapped in the rubble.

The destruction of infrastructure in the Hokuriku region left 23.000 homes without electricity. The search for survivors under collapsed buildings has continued for six days, while more than 30.000 evacuees They were desperately waiting for help.

In Wajima and Anamizu, affected cities, 16 additional deaths were confirmed this Saturday, bringing the total number to 110, as reported by the 'Kyodo' agency, citing the Ishikawa prefectural government. Initially, 98 deaths were recorded before two additional deaths were confirmed in Anamizu. The reduction to 211 of missing people was a slight improvement from two days ago.

A Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter prepares to land at a temporary landing site near buildings burned in a fire following Monday's deadly earthquake in Wajima, on the Noto Peninsula, facing the Sea of ​​Japan, northwest Tokyo, Saturday, January 6, 2024. AP – Hiro Komae

Authorities in Ishikawa reported that 59 deceased were in Wajima and 23 in Suzu, while the rest were distributed in five neighboring towns. More than 500 people were injured, 27 of them seriously.

Road complications and other obstacles have hampered the delivery of relief supplies. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledged the extent of the damage and urged officials to accelerate efforts to restore damaged roads, allowing for greater rescue activity.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces plan to increase rescue personnel by 400, reaching 5,400, to overcome challenges impeding the delivery of aid. Amid landslides and cracks in roads, entire communities in Ishikawa Prefecture were isolated.

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force carry bottled water to a helicopter before taking off from a temporary landing site in Wajima, on the Noto Peninsula, facing the Sea of ​​Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Saturday, January 6, 2024, after Monday's deadly earthquake. AP – Hiro Komae

Five days after the earthquake and survivors are still being rescued

Despite the difficulties, some survivors were rescued after days of anguish. An elderly man was pulled out 72 hours after the tremors began on Japan's west coast. In another rescue, a daughter shouted “Dad, Dad” as firefighters carried the man on a stretcher, praising him for his resilience.

Despite this ray of hope, the situation is bleak. The number of missing people decreased to 211 on Saturday, although it had increased in previous days.

Police officers crowd before entering a building on the premises of a temple to search for victims in Wajima, on the Noto Peninsula, facing the Sea of ​​Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Saturday, January 6, 2024, following the Monday's deadly earthquake. AP – Hiro Komae

Masashi Tomari, a 67-year-old oyster farmer, described to the Associated Press news agency the difficulties of sleeping on the floor with only a blanket in an extremely cold place. Although help arrived with stoves, five days after the earthquake, conditions remained challenging.

Amid the devastation, an elderly man was also rescued in Suzu, one of the worst affected areas. His rescue 72 hours after the earthquake was a ray of hope amidst the tragedy.

On the same day, another survival story emerged when a 90-year-old woman was rescued alive 5 days after the deadly earthquake. Despite the sadness that engulfs Japan, these moments of hope reinforce the community's resilience in the face of adversity.

Hope in reconstruction

The unleashed disasters, including fires, tsunamis and landslides, have made access difficult for affected communities, raising concerns about the lack of essential supplies such as water, food and medicine.

The United States announced initial aid of $100,000, with blankets, water and medical supplies, and Dodgers baseball player Shohei Ohtani also contributed to aid for the Noto region.

The Earthquake Research Institute of the University of Tokyo revealed coastal displacements of up to 250 meters towards the sea in western Japan due to the earthquake.

Damaged buildings in Wajima on the Noto Peninsula facing the Sea of ​​Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, following Monday's deadly earthquake. AP – Hiro Komae

Despite the adversities, the determination to rebuild was already present among those affected. Sachiko Kato, a clothing store owner in Anamizu, expressed the possibility of striving to rebuild, despite the loss of many stores on the street.

Refugees in their vehicles: Alternative in the face of adversity

As evacuation centers in Wajima filled with displaced people seeking essentials such as food and water, some residents found refuge in a more private option: sleeping in their cars.

Yutaka Obayashi, 75, and his wife Akiko, 73, saw their wooden home destroyed by the January 1 earthquakes. After spending a night in a makeshift community evacuation center, they made the decision to return home and rest in their small passenger vehicle.

Ayuko Noto, a priestess at the 1,300-year-old Wajima Juzo Shrine, also chose to sleep in her car with her family, even though her home withstood the earthquakes. This choice was made in the hope of guarding against possible future earthquakes and the threat of tsunami waves.

This image shows tape telling people to stay away at a burned-out morning market in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Jan. 6, 2024, following the strong 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit the Noto region on the day New year. Rescuers sifted through rubble on Jan. 6, as attention focused on recovering bodies rather than finding survivors five days after a major earthquake struck central Japan, leaving 98 people confirmed dead. AFP – TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

Despite weather warnings of heavy snowfall in the region from Sunday to early Monday, which could lead to secondary disasters such as landslides, some residents opted for this more isolated alternative.

Seismic tremors persist, evidenced by an intensity 5 earthquake recorded in the city of Anamizu.

With Reuters, AP and local media