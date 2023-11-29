A US Osprey military plane with eight people on board has crashed off the coast of an island in southern Japan. NBCnews reports this, citing local coast guard sources, according to which the plane crashed near Yakushima, an island south of the Kagoshima region on the southern island of Kyushu.

The coast guard spokesman said it was a US military plane, but did not specify which base, and said that rescue teams found wreckage and an overturned life raft in the area of ​​the accident. The American broadcaster contacted Kadena air base on the island of Okinawa, the main American base in the region, but has so far received no confirmation. The MV-22 Osprey aircraft is a hybrid aircraft that can take off and land like a helicopter.