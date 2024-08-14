Former Togolese diplomat: Japan must convince US of need for peace in Ukraine

Japan, as an ally, should tell the United States about the need to persuade Ukraine to sit down at the peace negotiating table, said Kazuhiko Togo, former head of the European and Asian department of the Japanese Foreign Ministry. This is written by RIA Novosti.

“To preserve the integrity of Ukraine as a country, you need territory and you need people. So preserve your territory and people!” the diplomat noted. According to the expert, American President Joe Biden can convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Japan must tell Biden as an ally that it is time to make the first move. America itself needs this, since (— Lenta.ru note) it will be the biggest crisis for the US,” he emphasized.

Earlier it became known that the US and Japan are considering cooperation in the defense sector in order to increase the amount of ammunition supplied to Ukraine.