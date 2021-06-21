In a presentation via videoconference before the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense, Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi urged European countries to increase your military presence in Asia and the Pacific to counter China’s influence in the region.

“Both Japan and the European Union must collaborate in the fight against authoritarianism“said Kishi in his speech, the first Japanese defense minister to appear before the European commission.

“We strongly hope that a strong message will be included to ensure the unwavering commitment of the EU and its member states to the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

Kishi criticized Beijing in his presentation for his “unilateral attempts to change the situation in the region through coercion “and his efforts to militarize the disputed areas of the South China Sea.

China aspires to defend its position in the South China Sea against the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, with whom the territories are disputed, since the end of the Second World War.

The conflict has been accentuated around two archipelagos in the South China Sea, the Paracelsus Islands and the Spratly Islands. For five years, Beijing has been building artificial islands in the area, which has increased tensions with the countries involved in the conflict.

According to the newspaper South China Morning Post, the presentation by the Japanese Defense Minister is part of Tokyo’s efforts to join the European Union in its attempts to pressure China, and seeks to get more involved in the region.

After a meeting last April, the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, released a statement expressing concern about the tension in the South China Sea, as well as in the Strait of Taiwan

Beijing responded to that statement and accused Tokyo of being a “strategic vassal” of the US.

China and Japan maintain a series of territorial and historical disputes for a long time. One of the most recent controversial issues has been Beijing’s discontent with Japan’s plans to dump radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

According to specialists in the region, Japan has hardened its position vis-à-vis China in recent times, encouraged by the line more combative than the US adopted from the hand of Donald Trump. Since Biden has not changed this position, Tokyo seems to feel that there is no need to improve relations with Beijing.

“Japan wants to pressure China. But it could be a frustrated wish if it wants to form a united front with the EU to counter China. Unlike Japan, the EU does not want to closely follow the US strategy and completely sacrifice its relations with China“, he explained to South China Morning Post Liu Weidong, a specialist in international relations.