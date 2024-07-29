Japanese Cabinet Urges Citizens to Refrain from Traveling to Russia Due to Suzuki’s Visit

The Japanese government has called on its citizens to refrain from visiting Russia in light of the recent visit of Member of Parliament Muneo Suzuki to Moscow, Japanese Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Due to the fact that Russia is classified as a country with the third level of danger, whatever the purpose, we urge citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia Yoshimasa HayashiChief Cabinet Secretary of Japan

According to the politician, the country’s authorities cannot comment on the reasons for Suzuki’s trip to Russia and the period of his stay there. He added that Tokyo plans to continue pursuing its sanctions policy towards Russia due to the Ukrainian conflict.

Suzuki has already visited Russia twice since the start of the SVO, despite criticism

Japanese parliament member Muneo Suzuki has arrived in Russia for the second time since the start of the special military operation (SMO).

This time, the politician arrived in Moscow on July 28. He will stay in the Russian capital until July 31. During this time, Suzuki intends to meet with diplomats from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and representatives of the Federal Agency for Fishery. During negotiations with the latter, Suzuki plans to obtain permission for Japanese vessels to fish in the Lesser Kuril Ridge.

The Japanese MP previously visited Russia in October 2023. At that time, his trip caused a wave of indignation among the country’s authorities, which forced Suzuki to leave the Japan Renewal Society party, of which he was a member at the time. The politician’s statements about Russia’s inevitable victory in the conflict in Ukraine caused particular indignation among his fellow party members.

Related materials:

Japanese politician calls ‘peace summits’ on Ukraine meaningless without Russia

Suzuki is widely known in Japanese politics for his interest in signing a peace treaty and strengthening cooperation with Moscow. Commenting on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he said that any peace conferences without the participation of the Russian side are meaningless.

The member of parliament assessed the June summit on Ukraine, which took place in Switzerland, noting that the event could not initially “lead to the resolution of the Ukrainian issue,” since it took place without the presence of the Russian Federation.

“The conference in Switzerland is called a peace summit, but it is not a peace summit. From my point of view, it is in some sense a challenge to Moscow. Because Russia should have been invited and sat down at the negotiating table on equal terms. In that case, it would have been a proper conference,” the politician emphasized.

He also called the “Zelensky formula” nonsense, noting that Kyiv skillfully manipulates international opinion.

Before this, Suzuki expressed his opinion that allowing strikes on Russian territory could lead to a third world war. He called this decision by the United States a mistake.