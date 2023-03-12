With videoImages of teenagers and people in their twenties licking sushi and bottles of soy sauce shock Japan. The unhygienic jokes are shown on TikTok and Twitter. They are going viral in Japan, but sushi restaurants are now experiencing financial difficulties. Three ‘sushi lickers’ have now been arrested.



Mar 12 2023

They are rather bizarre images from Japanese sushi restaurants, where customers can grab a plate of food from a conveyor belt. Young people first lick their finger, then touch the sushi and put it back again. They lick toothpicks, only to put them back in the bowl later. They even lick the neck of soy sauce bottles.



The videos are accompanied by a lot of laughter, and many other Japanese can also appreciate the videos given the viewing figures. Nevertheless, the reaction to the ‘sushi terrorism’ is mainly shocked. The police were able to trace a licking trio in one of the videos. Three suspects aged 15 to 21 were subsequently arrested.

Sushi, photo for illustration. © Paul Rapp



Loss of sales

The police charges the three of the chain’s loss of turnover; The Kura restaurant chain, where the video was filmed, was flooded with customer complaints after the footage. Staff had to clean everything thoroughly there.

The suspects are at risk of serious punishment for ‘interfering with business activities’. Japanese media speak of prison sentences of up to three years, or else heavy fines. “We sincerely hope that these arrests will make society aware that these pranks, which fundamentally undermine our system, are a crime and will not be imitated in the future,” the Japanese police said in a statement. See also At least 11 civilians killed in shelling of Ukraine's second largest city

Another Japanese restaurant chain, Sushiro, was also a victim of ‘licking videos’. The share price of that company even plummeted for a while. Japanese restaurants are now taking action: the bottles for soy sauce have been removed from the table and many conveyor belts have been shut down and replaced by waiters who bring the food themselves. There would even be restaurants with camera surveillance.

As far as is known, no Dutch sushi-lick films have surfaced.