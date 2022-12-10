Japan, Britain and Italy agreed to develop a sixth-generation fighter

Japan, Great Britain and Italy, within the framework of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), have agreed to develop a sixth-generation fighter. About it informs The drive.

The publication recalls that initially London worked on the Tempest fighter program, in which Italian and Swedish companies participated. The British side cooperated with Tokyo in the field of creating an engine for a promising combat aircraft. Now, the publication notes, three parties – Japan, Great Britain and Italy – have announced joint work within the framework of GCAP. Sweden, according to The Drive, does not participate in this program.

It is expected that the joint development of the sixth generation fighter will not only share the high costs of creating a new aircraft, but will also allow countries to get a new fighter by the middle of the next decade.

The Drive admits that the GCAP work will draw on the experience of the US F-35 fifth-generation fighter program, in which the UK is the US’s only Tier 1 partner. In addition, the publication recalls that Italy and Japan are the only countries in the world where F-35 assembly lines are located outside the United States.

In December, Breaking Defense announced that French company Dassault Aviation would be the prime contractor for the sixth-generation Système de Combat Aérien du Futur (SCAF) European fighter jet project.