Japan | Typhoon Khanun killed in Okinawa and cut power to hundreds of thousands

A man died in Okinawa when his garage collapsed in strong winds. The storms have caused widespread power outages and hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

in Japan the raging typhoon Khanun has resulted in the death of one person in Okinawa. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, for example.

Due to the storm, hundreds of flights have also been canceled and hundreds of thousands of households have suffered from power outages.

The country’s public broadcaster NHK says that a 90-year-old man died after being trapped in a garage that collapsed due to the storm on Tuesday evening.

Due to the cancellation of flights, thousands of tourists have stayed at the beach resorts in the area.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Khanun is very powerful, and its wind speed has been measured as high as 180 kilometers per hour.

in Okinawa according to the operating electricity company, more than 220,000 households were affected by power outages on Wednesday morning.

Okinawa and the southern part of the Kagoshima region have been issued an evacuation warning for more than 690,000 residents.

According to the agency in charge of fire and disaster rescue work in the region, 11 people have been slightly injured in the storms in Okinawa.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of floods and landslides in parts of the main island of Okinawa. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the typhoon is expected to move towards the eastern part of China during the rest of the week.

According to NHK, more than 400 flights to or from Okinawa were canceled on Wednesday. Flight cancellations have affected more than 65,000 passengers.