Japan | Two policemen have died in the incident – Media: The attacker had a gun and a knife

According to Japanese media, the attacker, dressed in terrain-patterned clothes, had a weapon that appeared to be a hunting rifle.

At least three people have died in an armed incident in Japan on Thursday, the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation reports, among other things NHK and Kyodo News.

There was a stabbing and shooting in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture. The suspected perpetrator is said to have entrenched himself in the building.

So far, there is very little information about what happened. According to Japanese media, the attacker, dressed in terrain-patterned clothes, had a gun that looked like a hunting rifle and a knife, which he used to stab the woman.

Two of the dead are policemen. In addition, at least one person has been injured.

Murders committed with guns are very rare in Japan, which has strict gun laws.