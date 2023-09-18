We’re back on track immediately in Suzuka

Red Bull’s winning streak was interrupted in Singapore, stopping at 14 following the success of the Ferrari with Carlos Sainz at Marina Bay. The Milton Keynes team went through a nightmare weekend and didn’t even get on the podium, so Max Verstappen will first of all have great motivation in Suzuka to put the difficult weekend in Singapore behind him on the home track of Honda which supplies the power units to Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Suzuka on paper is a perfect track for Red Bull to express its qualities as Barcelona and Spa have been, therefore it will also be the ideal terrain to verify whether the RB19’s problems at Marina Bay can be traced back to the technical directives that came into force on the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streaming on NOWwhile on TV8 will be transmitted in deferred Qualifying, and Race. On FormulaPassion.it As always you will find the live written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the TV times of the F1 Japanese GP, the characteristics of the Suzuka circuit, the Roll of Honor and the championship rankings.

GP Japan 2023, program and TV times

Friday 22 September

04:30-05:30 First free practice session

08:00-09:00 Second free practice session

Saturday 23 September

04.30-05.30 Third free practice session

08:00-09:00 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 15:30)

Sunday 24 September

07:00 Race (delayed on TV8 at 16:30)

The Suzuka Circuit

Route: 5,807 km

Laps: 53

Race distance: 307,471 km

Lap record: 1:30.983 – Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (2019)

Roll of Honor Japanese Grand Prix

The situation in the world rankings

Max Verstappen has slightly pulled ahead of Sergio Perez in the Drivers’ standings, who has a 43-point margin over Lewis Hamilton, now third after overtaking Fernando Alonso. Carlos Sainz ‘pulled away’ Charles Leclerc and George Russell after the victory in Singapore and is now chasing his illustrious compatriot. In the Constructors’ standings the battle for second place between Mercedes and Ferrari. The Brackley team has a 24-point margin over the Maranello team after losing 21 at Marina Bay.