A magnitude 7.5 earthquake was recorded in Japan, just off the west coast, in the Ishikawa prefecture in the center of the island of Honshu, the country's main island. The quake occurred at 8.10am Italian time, 4.10pm local time at a depth of 76 kilometres. Authorities have issued a tsunami warning in the Sea of ​​Japan for waves of up to three meters in six prefectures, including Yamagata and Fukui.

The strong earthquake, of magnitude 7.5, was also felt in Tokyo – about 500 km away – and throughout the Kanto region: local media reported it. Tsunami warnings were also issued in Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui, Hyogo prefectures as well as along the Sea of ​​Japan coast. There is no news yet of any casualties, injuries or damage.

No anomalies have been reported at Japanese nuclear power plants after strong earthquakes shook the central part of the country. “It has been confirmed that for now there are no anomalies at the Shika nuclear power plant (in Ishikawa) and other plants,” government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.