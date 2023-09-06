Japan | Toyota had to close its factory when its servers ran out of disk space

The company said on Tuesday of last week that it had to stop production for an unknown reason.

Car manufacturer Toyota had to shut down all 14 of its assembly plants in Japan on Tuesday last week due to a system malfunction caused by running out of disk space.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter. Company told last week about the production stoppage. At the time, the company estimated that the problems were unlikely to be caused by a cyber attack.

According to news agencies, maintenance measures were taken on the servers used to order the company’s parts when the system warned about running out of disk space.

Company says that the system started working again after the data was transferred to a larger server. It took a day to fix the fault, and the factories resumed operation on Wednesday.

The company says that it is reviewing its maintenance activities so that something similar does not happen in the future.

Toyota had to suspend operations at its Japanese factories for one day in March when one of its subcontractors was the target of a cyber attack. According to Reuters, the disruption caused a loss of production of around 13,000 cars at the time.