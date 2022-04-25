Japanese local media confirmed today, Monday, the death of another victim in a tourist boat accident in northern Japan, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 11 people.

The girl was one of two children who went missing after a tourist boat capsized with 26 people on board on Saturday.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported Monday that rescue crews pulled the girl out of the frozen coastal waters. The girl was unconscious and was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Fifteen passengers are still missing, and efforts are continuing to find the rest of the passengers, in addition to the Kazuo 1 boat.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, the accident occurred while the boat was in the waters off Kashuni Falls, a famous scenic site near

tip of the peninsula.

After the crew of the Kazuo 1 was trapped in the high waves on Saturday, it issued a distress call to the Coast Guard, stating that the water was entering the boat.

Contact with the boat was lost a few hours later, and the Coast Guard launched a search operation involving a helicopter and several boats.

On board the boat were 22 adult passengers, in addition to two children, in addition to the two-person crew.

The crew is 54 years old.

On Saturday, the water temperature in the area was recorded at about 3 degrees Celsius, with strong waves and strong winds.

The passengers, whose ages ranged from about 10 to 89, had come from various regions of Japan, including Hokkaido, Fukushima, Tokyo and Fukuoka in the south of the country.