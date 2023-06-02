Japan | Torrential rains and floods drove hundreds of thousands from their homes

More than 400,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Japan due to Tropical Storm Mawar.

2.6. 19:42

Hundreds thousands of residents in central and western Japan were urged to evacuate their homes on Friday after tropical storm Mawar in the region caused several rivers to overflow their banks. The evacuation call was given to more than 400,000 people in the central and western part of the country.

Two people were missing due to the storm on Friday.

“We urge people in the area affected by the storm to beware of landslides, floods and rivers rising above their banks, government representative Hirokazu Matsuno said. The downpours were expected to continue in Japan for at least three days.”

of Tokyo and Nagoya area bullet trains were canceled due to the storm and more than 200 flights were canceled on Friday.

The following year, torrential rains triggered a landslide that killed 27 people in Atami, central Japan. In 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan during the annual rainy season.