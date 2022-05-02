There Nakagin Capsule Tower from Tokyothe structure designed by Kisho Kurokawa in 1972 and built in that of Ginzahas been one of the symbolic icons of Japan for many years, a structure with such an extravagant and particular design that you will surely have seen in some images at least once in your life.

However iconic it may be, it has been since 2006 that there has been talk of its demolition, a detail that has resulted in protests on protests by the population, through fundraising and petitions to safeguard the buildings. The original plan, in fact, provided for a repair of individual capsules every 25 years, but the lack of funds meant that all this did not happen and began the slow deterioration.

Reluctantly, confirmation of the demolition arrived in 2021. Unfortunately, time passes inexorably for everyone and everything, and the demolition work has finally come to take away this piece of history. The group Nakagin Capsule Tower A606 Project he is one of the few who managed to obtain one of the modules that made up the hotel. In the future it will be restored and exhibited as a warning of its existence and historical importance.

Source and photos: Dezeen