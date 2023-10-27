Friday, October 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Japan | Tokyo banned the consumption of alcohol in the Shibuya district during Halloween celebrations

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Japan | Tokyo banned the consumption of alcohol in the Shibuya district during Halloween celebrations

In South Korea, a year ago during the Halloween celebrations, almost 160 people died in the crowded streets of Itaewon, Seoul.

in Japan In Shibuya, Tokyo’s popular restaurant and entertainment district, an alcohol ban came into force on Friday in an attempt to curb Halloween celebrations over the weekend.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Halloween celebrations have become riotous in some Asian countries, such as South Korea, where a year ago almost 160 people died in the crowded streets of Itaewon, Seoul.

“We are very concerned that accidents like Itaewon can happen anywhere,” Shibuya District Mayor Ken Hasebe said earlier this month.

in Japan Halloween celebrations are especially concentrated in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, where tens of thousands of tourists and locals have headed in recent years in their fancy dress costumes.

Now the authorities have released a video in Japanese and English telling people to stay away from Shibuya on Halloween night.

See also  Weather | The weekend weather is unstable almost all over the country

Warning boards have also been erected in Shibuya reminding of the dangers of partying.

“Violence. Traffic violations. Drinking on the street. Smoking on the street – You can’t choose how your actions affect others,” the signs read, according to AFP.

Hachiko, the famous faithful dog statue near Shibuya station, is also to be protected by a temporary fence.

#Japan #Tokyo #banned #consumption #alcohol #Shibuya #district #Halloween #celebrations

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
🔴 Live: Israel carries out another incursion into Gaza; Hamas warns that it will not release more hostages until a ceasefire

🔴 Live: Israel carries out another incursion into Gaza; Hamas warns that it will not release more hostages until a ceasefire

Recommended

No Result
View All Result