Japan | Tokyo banned the consumption of alcohol in the Shibuya district during Halloween celebrations

In South Korea, a year ago during the Halloween celebrations, almost 160 people died in the crowded streets of Itaewon, Seoul.

in Japan In Shibuya, Tokyo’s popular restaurant and entertainment district, an alcohol ban came into force on Friday in an attempt to curb Halloween celebrations over the weekend.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

“We are very concerned that accidents like Itaewon can happen anywhere,” Shibuya District Mayor Ken Hasebe said earlier this month.

in Japan Halloween celebrations are especially concentrated in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, where tens of thousands of tourists and locals have headed in recent years in their fancy dress costumes.

Now the authorities have released a video in Japanese and English telling people to stay away from Shibuya on Halloween night.

Warning boards have also been erected in Shibuya reminding of the dangers of partying.

“Violence. Traffic violations. Drinking on the street. Smoking on the street – You can’t choose how your actions affect others,” the signs read, according to AFP.

Hachiko, the famous faithful dog statue near Shibuya station, is also to be protected by a temporary fence.