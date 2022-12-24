Nikkei: Japan will no longer insure ships in Russian waters against war damage from January 1

From January 1, the largest insurance companies in Japan will cease to insure ships navigating in the waters of Russia and Ukraine against military damage. About it informs quoting sources from the Nikkei newspaper.

According to the publication, the corresponding decision is connected with the refusal of foreign companies involved in reinsurance to conclude agreements based on the risks associated with navigation in the Russian waters. The Japanese side plans to start negotiations with foreign companies after the Christmas holidays on the topic of resuming coverage of damage from military clashes in order to ensure stable supplies of LNG from Sakhalin-2.

In turn, the Japanese official explained TASSthat the Sakhalin-2 project provides almost 9 percent of Japan’s consumption of liquefied natural gas, almost all of which goes to electricity generation, providing 3 percent of its generation in the country.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Japan, in a document on the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil, explained that the concept of “oil of Russian origin” would include fuel produced in Russia, regardless of the place of loading.