Japanese Prime Minister Kishida promised Kyiv additional assistance in the amount of $5.5 billion

Japan will send $5.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a speech at the opening of the fourth annual Tokyo Global Dialogue Forum. His words lead TASS.

“We will send additional financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $5.5 billion,” the prime minister promised. He also recalled that the Japanese government had supported Ukraine and the Ukrainian people over the past year.

Kishida assured that Tokyo, together with the international community, will continue to provide comprehensive support to Kyiv.

In addition, the Japanese prime minister announced his decision to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to an online meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries on February 24. At the talks, the parties plan, among other things, to discuss and coordinate their positions regarding sanctions pressure on Russia.

Earlier on February 20, US President Joe Biden announced a new $500 million military aid package to Ukraine. The White House, in turn, noted that this week Biden will announce new sanctions against Russia.