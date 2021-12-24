The Japanese authorities will not send ministers and government officials to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing due to human rights concerns in China. This was announced on Friday, December 24, the TV channel NHK…

It is noted that this decision will be officially announced today.

“The government has decided to refuse to send ministers to the Olympics in Beijing and will announce this on December 24,” the report says.

It is noted that this decision “contributed to various factors.” At the same time, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed this issue with the former head of government Shinzo Abe on December 23.

In addition, there are increasing calls within the Liberal Democratic Party for a tough response to China, NHK said.

The United States has officially announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Several countries have followed the example. This week, the US National Hockey League decided not to send players to the Olympics. The reason is the postponement of matches as a result of the increased number of cases of COVID-19 among players.

Australia on December 8 announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. However, the national team of the country will take part in the competition as planned prior to this decision.

In turn, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the UK does not support a sports boycott of the 2022 Olympics in China, but the country’s ministers do not plan to attend the event. On the same day, Canada supported a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

Estonian President Alar Karis also refused to travel to the Winter Olympics. This decision was made by the head of state for political reasons.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a large press conference on December 23, said that the decision on a diplomatic (political) boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing was erroneous and unacceptable.

The XXIV Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February 2022. The capital of the PRC was chosen as the venue at the session of the International Olympic Committee in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015.