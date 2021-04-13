Japan will dump more than a million tons of water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant (northeast) once treatedThe government announced on Tuesday despite opposition from neighboring countries and local fishermen.

The decision ends seven years debate on how to get rid of rainwater, underground layers or injections necessary to cool the cores of nuclear reactors that melted as a result of the tsunami of March 11, 2011.

About 1.25 million tons of contaminated water are stored in more than 1,000 tanks near the nuclear power plant in northeast Japan.

The water will be discharged “after making sure that it is at a level (of radioactive substances) clearly inferior to security standards, “Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday, adding that the government will take” measures “to prevent this from damaging the reputation of the region.

It was urgent to make a decision because water builds up quickly: in 2020 the site generated about 140 cubic meters of contaminated water every day and in the fall of 2022 the limits of water storage capacity could be reached, according to Tepco, the operator of the plant.

The water that will be thrown into the sea has been leaked multiple times to remove most radioactive substances (radionuclides), but not tritium, because it cannot be removed with current techniques. The operation will take two years to start and could take decades.

The controlled discharge to the Pacific of contaminated and processed water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant has generated protests in Japan and on the part of neighboring countries, despite the fact that the Japanese authorities defend that the measure does not represent any risk.

Discharges of this type are a common practice in the atomic energy industry, and in this case it is an indispensable step within the long and complex dismantling process of the nuclear plant damaged in 2011, which has the approval of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA).

Ten questions to know

Where does the contaminated water come from?

– Is about sea ​​water used to cool reactors damaged after partial core meltdowns caused by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, and which is contaminated with radioactive isotopes. To this water is added the one that leaks from the subsoil towards the nuclear facilities and is also contaminated.

Is it radioactive water?

– The highly contaminated water generated by the plant is processed in circuits called ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System) to remove 62 types of radioactive materials, with the exception of tritium.

What is tritium?

– Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen generated as a by-product of nuclear fission reactors. It is also generated naturally in the atmosphere, and goes into rainwater or drinking water.

Is it dangerous for human health?

– Tritium in low concentrations similar to those existing in nature represents a negligible level of radiotoxicity. The levels of this element in the water that will be discharged into the sea will be forty times less the legal limit established by the Government of Japan for drinking water, and 1/7 of the maximum set by the World Health Organization, according to data from the Executive.

Why is it thrown into the sea?

– The processed water has been stored in drums within the Fukushima Daiichi facilities, but the space for them will run out towards the middle of next year. The Japanese authorities have opted for dumping it into the sea after studying other measures such as evaporating it or injecting it into deposits in the subsoil, ruled out due to its technical complexity and high cost.

How much water is it?

– There are currently more than 1.25 million tons of water stored in the plant. This quantity is increasing at the rate of about 140 tons per day.

Who is opposed to the spill?

– Fukushima fishermen’s associations have rejected it because they believe it will further damage the reputation of local products, which carry radioactive stigma since the 2011 accident. In addition, China, South Korea and Taiwan have protested Japan’s plans, considering that Fukushima’s water could pose a risk to human health and the environment.

How is the water going to be thrown away?

– Following the Government’s decision, the plant operator will proceed with the technical preparations necessary to channel the stored water to the sea. It is set to start pouring around 2023.

Is it the first spill of its kind?

– Controlled discharges of water or water vapor with tritium from nuclear power plants are common. In the last decade, countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and South Korea have carried them out, sometimes with concentrations of tritium higher than those expected in Fukushima.

What is the situation at the Fukushima Daiichi plant?

– The central is located in the first phase of its dismantling process, consisting of the decontamination of the area and the withdrawal of nuclear fuel from the reactors least affected by the accident. The decommissioning is expected to be completed between 2041 and 2051.

