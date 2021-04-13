Japan will release one million tons of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean to dismantle the plant that was destroyed after the 2011 tsunami. The alternative to this solution was to evaporate the liquid. The Japanese authorities assure that dumping it into the sea is a safe option with the appropriate purification treatments. However, environmental organizations, fishermen and neighboring countries such as China oppose the decision.

“Pouring the treated water is an unavoidable task to dismantle the Fukushima plant and rebuild the area,” announced Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. In addition, Japan notes that similar processes are routinely carried out around the world.

The operation could start in a couple of years and last for decades. However, the announcement comes now that 1.3 million tons of water are accumulating in the nuclear power plant, which is equivalent to 500 Olympic swimming pools. The storage space would be filled in 2022 and in addition the accumulation of this amount has an annual cost of 100 trillion yen ($ 912.66 million dollars).

The operation will not have started for the start, this July, of the Tokyo Olympics. During the competition, some tests will be held about 60 kilometers from the nuclear plant, but it is not something that worries the authorities. In 2013, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the Fukushima accident would not harm Japan’s candidacy before the International Olympic Committee.

Wastewater treatment

The purification will be carried out by Tepco (Tokyo Electric Power Company), which was the largest private electricity production company in Japan. However, Tepco was nationalized after the Fukushima disaster due to the inability to bear the costs of the accident. On the other hand, the process will be supervised by the International Atomic Energy Organization under WHO standards.

The company’s plan is to purify the water that would eliminate most of the radioactive elements with the so-called Advanced Liquid Processing System. However, this process does not get rid of tritium, a hydrogen isotope difficult to separate from water with current techniques.

Despite being radioactive, opinions differ as to whether tritium is considered dangerous to human health. On the one hand, a 2014 scientific article cited by Reuters points out that ingesting high amounts can pose a risk of cancer.

On the other hand, experts such as Ken Buesseler, a researcher at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, who has studied the accumulated waters around Fukushima, assures that their concern is not focused so much on this isotope, but on “the high levels of other pollutants that are more dangerous to health and accumulate more in animals and in marine sediments, ”according to Reuters.

A criticism shared by the environmental association Greenpeace, which fears the entry into the food chain of “other radioactive elements such as carbon 14”.

Today, the Japanese government decided to dump over 1.23 million tons of Fukushima radioactive waste water stored into the Pacific Ocean. This decision completely disregards the human rights and interests of the people in Fukushima, wider Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/ePREo20xup – Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) April 13, 2021



However, for the radiation expert from Imperial College London, Geraldine Thomas, cited by AFP, the radioactive isotope carbon 14 is not harmful either. Thomas says pollutants like mercury should be of more concern than “everything that comes from the Fukushima plant.”

The radiation risk expert from the University of Oita (Japan), Michiaki Kai, affirms that the impact depends on the dilution and the volume of tritiated water discharged into the sea. “There is a consensus among scientists on the fact that the impact on health (of a tritiated water spill into the sea) is miniscule” but “we cannot say that there is a zero risk, that is why it is controversial,” he told the AFP.

Aerial view of the tanks that store water at the Fukushima power plant. April 13, 2021. © Kyodo / via Reuters

Tepco’s idea is to dilute the tritium water with more water until the isotope levels are below legal limits. In addition, the Japanese authorities recall that since the accident in 2011, all food products that come from the Fukushima area have passed much stricter sanitary controls than those from the rest of the country.

“The action is extremely irresponsible”

The United States showed its support for Japan’s decision. The US State Department reported that “in the face of this unique and complex situation, Japan has weighed the different options and their consequences, has been transparent with its decision and appears to have adopted a position in accordance with global security standards. nuclear”.

On the other hand, neighbors of Japan, such as China or South Korea, have expressed their disagreement with the decision. The Chinese Foreign Minister announced in a statement that “the action is extremely irresponsible and will seriously harm public health and international security, as well as the vital interests of the people of neighboring countries. On the other hand, Seoul complained that the plan was not consulted with the countries in the area, but Tokyo assures that it did analyze it with its neighbors.

The fishermen’s unions fear that the water spill will cause a “catastrophic impact” on their industry. However, Tepco assures that it will compensate both the fishing industry and other sectors that see its reputation affected.

With AFP and Reuters