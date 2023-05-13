Ukrenergo: Japan will provide Ukraine with energy equipment worth $40 million

The Japanese authorities decided to provide Ukraine with equipment worth $40 million to support the country’s energy system. The decision of the Japanese Government Agency for International Cooperation Jaika (JICA) is reported by Ukrenergo in its Telegram.

The first deliveries of power equipment for transformer substations are scheduled for the second half of 2023. “The government of Japan has provided a large package of long-term assistance to support the energy system. In particular, within the framework of a grant agreement between the government of Ukraine and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), equipment for substations will be purchased and transferred to Ukrenergo,” the energy company said.

Deliveries, as Ukrenergo added, should last until 2025, depending on the timing of equipment manufacturing. To date, JICA has transferred more than 30 generators to Ukraine, which can insure substations in the event of a resumption of massive shelling.

In March 2023, a grant agreement was signed for a total of 22.44 billion Japanese yen (about $170 million) to finance the emergency recovery program for Ukraine.

Earlier, the chairman of the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision (Gosenergonadzor) Ruslan Slobodyan said that the full restoration of the energy system in Ukraine would take a year. At the end of February 2023, Ukrenergo reported that Ukraine was reducing electricity imports from other countries due to the stabilization of its energy system. Then it was noted that there was no shortage of capacity in the republic and it was not predicted yet.