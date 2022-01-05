Japan | Timo Tarvas waited home for his baby but next saw him at the age of 8 – Why are children missing in Japan?

In Japan, thousands of children are taken out of reach of a second parent every year. Tapio Tarvas lost contact with his daughter. Jeffery Morehouse, an American, did not get her son back even by a decision of a Japanese court.

In 2008 Tapio Tarvas was waiting for his Japanese spouse and their baby back home in Finland.

After weeks of silence, Tarvas received a message: his wife would stay with his daughter in Japan. Permanently.

“My ex-wife said she might come when the child turns four or five years old. It was a spiritual collapse for myself. ”