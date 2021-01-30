A Japanese woman was arrested after hide the body of his dead mother for ten years in a freezer because, she said, she feared being kicked out of the apartment where she lived if the woman who owned the rental agreement was found to have died.

This is a woman identified as Yumi yoshino, 48, who was detained on charges of “hiding the body of a woman” found Wednesday in a Tokyo apartment freezer.

The woman stated that she hid the body ten years ago because “he didn’t want to move“from the apartment where he lived with his mother, local press reported citing police sources.

The rent for the apartment in a Tokyo building was in the name of the mother, who was estimated to be in her 60s when she died.

The situation was discovered when Yumi Yoshino had to leave the apartment in mid-January due to delays in paying rent and a person who went to clean it found the macabre situation.

The autopsy performed on the body of the defendant’s mother could not determine the time or cause of death.

A situation with similar characteristics appears in the film whose title in Spanish is “A Family Affair”, by the director Hirokazu Koreeda, where a family that lives off the retirement of an elderly woman does not disclose the fact and hides the woman’s body so as not to lose the income that allows them to live.